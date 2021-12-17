The year 2021 is about to end and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown, and much more we were blessed with a huge list of web series to watch. These web series helped each one of us to release our stresses and comforted us with their storyline and plot. Not only did this year 2021 pave the way with these amazing web series, but also contributed a lot to globalizing the content on a large scale. As the year is nearing its end, let us take a look at the most popular and top 10 Indian web series that deserves much appreciation. Take a look - Also Read - Pushpa movie review: Out-an-out Allu Arjun show from start to finish; Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil have precious little to do

Aarya 2

's Aarya season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The series stars in the lead role and her power-packed performance was applauded by everyone.

Dhindora

YouTuber Bhuvan Bams's Dhindora is streaming on Youtube. The storyline of this series is about Bhuvan and his family's day-to-day life. This series depicts every commoner's larger-than-life dreams and the motivation that gets them to go to achieve them.

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee's show The Family Man season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series also features and is a perfect blend of action and drama.

Aspirants

Aspirants are streaming on Youtube and feature Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey in significant roles. The series has perfectly showcased the journey of three UPSC aspirants and their dosti that witnesses all ups and downs.

Bombay Begums

This web series which is streamed on Netflix is about five ambitious women and how they navigate through their dreams and desires.

Kota Factory 2

This series revolves around Kota, its students, the coaching industry, and much more. The show captures the life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams. This series streams on Netflix. The show features Mayur More as Vaibhav, Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya, Alam Khan as Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meenal, Ahsaas Channa as Sivangi Ranawat, Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh, and Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal.

Little Things season 4

Mithila Palkar And Dhruv Sehgal's 'Little Things 4' showcases the life of Dhruv and Kavya's evolving relationship. The new season will explore a much more mature side of love that comes along with pain. The series streams on Netflix.

Delhi Crime Season 2

This web series features , Rasika Dugal, , and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The series is created, written, and directed by . The series is streaming on Netflix.

Asur

The series features , , , Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wadh in pivotal roles. This psychological thriller which is created by Gaurav Shukla streams on Voot.

Special Ops 1.5

Special Ops is a series that trace the beginnings of its protagonist Himmat Singh. 's series features in the lead role. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.