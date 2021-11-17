Do you love watching spy thrillers? Here is a look at the top-rated spy thrillers according to IMDb that you can stream on different OTT platforms. Also Read - Special Ops 1.5: Aftab Shivdasani OPENS UP on working with Kay Kay Menon; says, ‘People think he is one angry person’ [Exclusive]

's series stars , Aadil Khan, and in lead roles. The series is about the origin tale of the R&AW officer.

Rating - 8.9

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K's directorial features Manoj Bajpayee as the lead protagonist. He plays the role of a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell who tries to protect the nation from terrorist attacks.

Rating - 8.8

Crackdown - Voot

directed series stars , Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Iqbal Khan, and in prominent roles. The story revolves around the top agent, RP, and his entire team who lead to track a dangerous nexus of terrorists.

Rating - 7.4

Bard of Blood - Netflix

Adapted from Bilal Siddiqi’s novel by the same name, Bard of Blood stars , , and Shobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is about a former agent Kabir Anand who goes out on a secret mission to rescue four Indian operatives who get captured by the Taliban.

Rating - 6.9

London Confidential - ZEE5

This series is about R&AW agents in London, who are investigating China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic. The series stars , , and in main roles.

Rating - 6.4

Kathmandu Connection - Sony Liv

This thriller series is about an officer who gets murdered, a hotelier gets kidnapped and a stalked after the 1993 Mumbai Blast.

Rating - 5.8

Lahore Confidential - ZEE5

Directed by , the storyline of this series revolves around a divorced Indian woman Ananya who finds herself on a secret intelligence duty in Pakistan. Soon, she falls in love with Urdu literature and her immense love will put her in trouble.

Rating - 2.8