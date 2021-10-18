Here is the complete list of Ormax Media's top 10 OTT series that ruled the web platforms. Also Read - Little Things season 4, Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket and more: New series and movies releasing this week on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others

This Spanish crime thriller web series Money Heist has topped the list.

Squid Game - Netflix

The popular Korean web series tops the second list.

Kota Factory 2 - Netflix

Kota Factory 2 is in the third position and people have loved the series.

The Family Man 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee and 's superhit series The Family Man 2 is on the fourth position in the list.

Shiddat - Disney+Hotstar

and Sunny Kaushal starrer film Shiddat is on the fifth position.

Mumbai Diaries - Amazon Prime Video

and Konkana Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries are in the sixth position on the list.

Shershaah - Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra and starrer film Shershaah is on the seventh position in this list.

Sex Education 3 - Netflix

Netflix's show Sex Education 3 is at the eighth position in this list.

Bhoot Police - Disney+Hotstar

Saif Ali Khan and starrer film Bhoot Police is on the number nine in this list.

Little Things - Netflix

This popular web series is in the last position on the list.