Hungama 2, Narappa, 14 Phere, Feels like Ishq and more movies and web series that are releasing on OTT this week

Welcome to the week and here is a list of new shows and movies that you could binge-watch during your free time. These new shows and movies will leave you with mixed feelings throughout this month. We bring you a list of shows and movies that will keep you entertained throughout this month from July 20 to July 24. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first looks in Bhoot Police, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere release date and more

NARAPPA - Telugu film on Amazon Prime, July 20

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam

Direction: Shrikanth Addala

Directed by Shrikanth Addala, the film is a Telugu remake of the -starrer blockbuster Tamil movie "Asuran", which was based on the novel "Vekkai" by Poomani. The film revolves around the conflict between a farmer's family and a wealthy landlord who hails from the upper caste. Venkatesh Daggubati, , Karthik Rathnam and others play important roles.

IKKAT - Kannada film on Amazon Prime, July 21

Cast: Nagabhushana N S, Bhoomika Shetty, Sundar Veena

Direction: Esham Khan and Haseen Khan

The Kannada comedy-romance is set during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plot revolves around the life of a married couple, who are on the verge of getting divorced but have to spend time together because of the pandemic.

SARPATTA PARAMBARAI - Tamil and Telugu film on Amazon Prime, July 22

Cast: Arya, Dushara Vijayan, ,

Direction: Pa. Ranjith

This Tamil period sports drama film is set during the 1980s revolving around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai, which also showcases the boxing culture in the locality and the politics involved in it.

14 PHERE - film on Zee5, July 23

Cast: , ,

Direction: Devanshu Singh

The social comedy drama film is about a couple who decide to stage two weddings in order to get married. Sanjay, a Rajput from Jahanabad, is in love with Aditi, a Jat from Jaipur. They want to get married, but don't want to hurt their families. So, they plan to get married by arranging a fake set of parents.

FEELS LIKE ISHQ - series on Netflix, July 23

Cast: , , Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani,

Director: Tahira Kashyap, , , Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, Ruchir Arun

The romance-drama anthology series will feature six meet-cute stories from six different directors. The short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connections in unexpected places.

HUNGAMA 2 - film on Disney+ Hotstar, July 23

Cast: , Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal,

Direction:

The film follows Priyadarshan's 2003 hit "Hungama", and is a remake of his 1994 Malayalam film "Minnaram". The film is a farcical comedy involving two families. It marks the comeback of Shilpa Shetty after 13 years.

SKY ROJO season 2 - series on Netflix, July 23

Cast: Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito, Yany Prado

Created by: Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato

The high-paced drama documents three women who have been coerced and threatened into working as prostitutes for a vile pimp and their struggle to free themselves of this life.

TED LASSO season 2 - series on Apple TV+, July 23

Cast: , Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift

Creation: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Bendant Hunt, Joe Kelly

It is a sports comedy based on American Ted Lasso, a coach of college-level American football who is unexpectedly recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience in association football.

THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER - film on Netflix, July 23

Cast: , , Callum Turner

Direction: Augustine Frizzell

The British romantic drama film based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name. A young female journalist in contemporary London uncovers a series of love letters telling the story of an intensely romantic but star-crossed affair in the 1960s and becomes obsessed with discovering the lovers' identities and finding out how their love story ends.

MURDER IN HILLS - Bengali series on Hoichoi, July 23

Cast: Anjan Dutta, Anindita Bose, Arjun Chakraborty

Direction: Anjan Dutta

The suspicious death of a yesteryear star of Bengali cinema threatens to expose the seedy underbelly of serene Darjeeling.

HOSTEL DAZE season 2 - series on Amazon Prime, July 23

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Ahsaas Channa

Creator: Saurabh Khanna

The first season of "Hostel Daze" had the freshers exploring their newfound freedom in college as they also dealt with the shenanigans of the seniors. In the second season, the tables have turned, and the guys and girls have a chance to let loose and boss around the freshers.

KINGDOM: ASHIN OF THE NORTH - series on Netflix, July 24

Cast: Jun Ji Jyun, Byeong-eun Park, Si-ah Kim

Direction: Seong-hun kim

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman's vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family.

