Here is a list of new films and shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in November 2021.

Jungle Cruise

This American fantasy adventure film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in main roles. The storyline of the movie revolves around a small riverboat that takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life.

Release: 12 November

The World according to Jeff Goldblum - season 2

This is an American documentary streaming television series is about Jeff who unravels a world of astonishing connections.

Release: 12 November

Special Ops 1.5

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this series is about the aftermath of the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament.

Release: 12 November

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham

This is a Malayalam comedy film about a married couple, Pavithran and Haripriya who end up fighting constantly.

Release: 12 November

Olaf Presents

This Disney animated tale is about the goofy snowman Olaf.

Release: 12 November

Marvel Legends: Hawkeye

Clint Barton would return in The Avengers and for a brief period fall under the evil influence of Thor’s adopted brother, Loki.

Release: 12 November