HEADS AND TALES – ZEE5

The movie stars Srividya Maharishi, Divya Sripada, Chandini Rao. The story of this film is about three women in various stages of their life stuck amidst an emergency with their partners. The film is directed by Sai Krishna Evereddy.

INSIDE JOB – NETFLIX

This animated television series is created by Shion Takeuchi and the storyline of the series is about a shadow government organization Cognito, Inc. in the US and tech geniuses who try their level best to hide the world’s conspiracies.

LOCKE AND KEY SEASON 2 – NETFLIX

Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode moved to their ancestral home after their father’s death. Within no time, the siblings find the house is full of ancient keys and even find supernatural connections that may be related to their father's death. In the second season, will the siblings stick together and fight all the odds?

MAYA AND THE THREE – NETFLIX

This animated feature is about Maya, a warrior and spirited princess who starts a new journey wherein she has to fulfill an ancient prophecy by recruiting three legendary fighters and save the world.