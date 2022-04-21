Jhund, , Jersey, , , The Lord Of The Rings, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Jersey: 'I always wanted to work for Shahid Kapoor,' says singer Stebin Ben – Exclusive

Shahid Kapoor on not taking digital route for Jersey Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur reveal how they'd have felt if the film had an OTT release; 'It wouldn't have been...' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur reveal in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife about if their film released on OTT after multiple delays. Watch Shahid and Mrunal's video interview for Jersey. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi the newest couple in town? Duo drops MAJOR hints

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhundh will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 6th May

The film is an autobiography based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is a real-life hero and founder of Slum Soccer. The film is helmed by and is produced by , Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule. The film stars produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule in the main roles.

Broker trailer OUT!

Filmmaker Koreeda Hirokazu’s Korean directorial debut Broker is all set to release. Recently, the makers unveiled its first teaser trailer, The first look of the star cast including Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona, Gang Dong-won, Lee Joo-young.

Stranger Things season 4 will be released in two volumes on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown has recently revealed to a media portal about the upcoming season 4 of Stranger Things. She said that the series will will be released in two volumes on Netflix, the first dropping May 27.

The Lord Of The Rings: Two new series announced

The streamer has announced two new series regulars - Theo and Bronwyn. Bronwyn is played by Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi, while Theo will be played by newcomer Tyroe Muhafidin.

Netflix loses subscribers for the first time

Netflix has aimed at minimizing password sharing and creating low-cost subscriptions supported by advertising. The OTT platform has lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.