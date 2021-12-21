The popularity of web series has grown over the past 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market for OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar has changed and viewers have started binge-watching these series. If you are looking to explore what to watch today, we have a list of popular original Indian series that you should check out for their interesting storyline and plot. From Permanent Roommates, Sacred Games to Mirzapur and more; here is a list of Indian web series to watch on Netflix India, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT Platforms. Take a look - Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan; Subhash Ghai's digital debut with 36 Farmhouse

SACRED GAMES – NETFLIX

This crime thrilling TV series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The storyline of this series is about a troubled police officer who receives a phone call from a gangster who tells him to save the city within 25 days.

MIRZAPUR – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This action crime thriller TV series is about the rule of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya who is the mafia don in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

DELHI CRIME – NETFLIX

This series is about the criminal activities that happen in Delhi. The first season of the show was focused on the Nirbhaya rape case.

THE FAMILY MAN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man has a gripping storyline about a police cop who manages to keep his personal and professional life different.

MADE IN HEAVEN - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This romantic drama web series is about the lives of Tara and Karan who are the wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

BREATHE - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This crime thriller series stars R. Madhavan, , , , Atharva Vishwakarma, and in main roles. The story of this series is about two desperate men who indulge in a cat and mouse game to save their loved ones.

PERMANENT ROOMMATES - YOUTUBE

This romantic series stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in their main roles. The story of this series revolves around a young couple who are in a long-distance relationship.