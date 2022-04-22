, Breathe season 3, , , Rocket Boys, Made in Heaven Season 2, , Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Breathe 3 actor Amit Sadh dating British actress Viven Monory? Read Deets

Amit Sadh's look from Breathe: season 3 leaked Also Read - Before Naga Chaitanya remarriage reports, rumours of Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and more stars marrying right after their split went viral

Actor Amit Sadh is currently busy with her upcoming series Breathe season 3. A picture of Amit from the sets of the series went viral on social media. In the picture, Amit donned a brown shirt with blue denim pants. His cop avatar will make female go weak in the knees. Also Read - Preity Zinta calls Hrithik Roshan an 'amazing and thoughtful father' and it’s got something to do with her twins

Hrithik Roshan cannot wait for season 2 of Rocket Boys

Hrithik Roshan recently watched the hit series Rocket Boys and was in awe with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. The actor took his Instagram story and praised Saba's performance, He wrote, “Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us. @pannuabhay you are shockingly brilliant as a director, writer and leader. @jimsarbhforreal -what a powerhouse performer you are! @ishwaksingh -unaffected, real and so honest my friend. @sabazad - you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me. @reginaacassandraa - brilliant! Every single cast n crew member deserves an ovation."

Made in Heaven Season 2's Arjun Mathur undergoes a massive transformation for his character

Actor Arjun Mathur who plays the role of Karan Mehra in Made In Heaven season 2 has undergone a massive transformation for his series. In an interview with IANS, Arjun said "It is really surprising to experience how far your character can take you. The physical aspect of it very much helps you get into the mental space of your required role."

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan enjoy lunch with Farah Khan, Sajid Khan

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actresses Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan enjoy lunch with Farah Khan, Sajid Khan. Seema shared some candid pictures from the party and it seems as they had a gala time together.

Anupama Namaste America new promo OUT!

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama Namaste America will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and recently, the makers released a new promo of the series. The makers released a new promo and wrote, “Cannot wait to see this epic duo on screen! Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25.” In the video, Anupamaa and Moti Baa are in the market when a man comes and tells the latter, “Suna hai Anupama America jaane wali hai, dance sikhane, karne. Achcha lagta hai kya, achche ghar ki bahu aise dance vance kare?” To this Moti Baa replies, “Are re, dhyan se Bakul Bhai, gir gayi na aapki soch, ho sake toh utha lijiye.”