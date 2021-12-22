Before Ranveer Singh's 83, here are IMDb’s TOP rated Indian sports dramas to watch on OTT platforms

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most awaited films starring
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie will hit the screens this Friday and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. You must be thinking about which film or series or show to watch today. Stop scratching your head as we have a curated list for you which will leave you thoroughly entertained. Here is a list of top Indian sports dramas according to IMDb rating that will keep you hooked to the screens. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Star female performers of the year that stole the show with their fierce performance
CHAK DE! INDIA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook beat Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and more on Worldwide Most Searched Asian in 2021 list VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan's sports drama still manages to rule hearts with its on-point story. The actor has surely left everyone stunned with his power-packed performance. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Kabir Khan a failed hockey player in the movie who later turns into a coach who teaches hockey to the Indian women’s hockey team. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: Stars who never say 'NO' to fans for selfies
IQBAL – ZEE5 VIDEO
Directed by
Nagesh Kukunoor, this inspirational sports drama film features Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, and Shweta Basu Prasad among others in main roles. The storyline of the movie is about a deaf and mute boy, who aspires to play for the Indian national cricket team. He then approaches a former cricketer who turned alcoholic to train him. MUKKABAAZ - ZEE5
VIDEO
Vineet Kumar Singh has managed to create a special place for himself in the hearts of the viewers throughout time. Time and again, the actor has proved his mettle and impressed everyone with his acting chops. Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz is about the life of a boxer trying to leave a mark in the boxing world.
MS DHONI: THE UNTOLD STORY – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR VIDEO
This film narrates the story about Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni's life from playing as a goalkeeper in school to lifting the Cricket World Cup. This movie stars the late
Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani in main roles.
LAGAAN: ONCE UPON A TIME IN INDIA – NETFLIX VIDEO
The story of this film is about a cricket match between the villagers and the British.
Ashutosh Gowariker's film is quite inspirational and motivating.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from
Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on
Facebook Messenger for latest updates.