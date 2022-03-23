The Power of the Dog, CODA, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story, and more films has dominated awards season at the 94th Academy Awards. Here is a list of 2022 Oscar-nominated films that you can watch on various OTT platforms. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: All about BTS Heardle, Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre Oscars and more

CODA - APPLE TV+

This is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Sian Heder. Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin play main roles in the film. It garnered critical acclaim and was named one of the top 10 films of 2021 by the American Film Institute. It received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

Licorice Pizza - Amazon

This American coming-of-age comedy-drama film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, , Tom Waits, , and Benny Safdie in main roles. The film received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

West Side Story - Disney+

This American musical romantic drama film is directed by and stars and Rachel Zegler in her film debut with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno in supporting roles.

King Richard - APPLE TV+

This American biographical sports drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green features in the title role along with Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, , and Jon Bernthal in prominent roles. The movie focuses on the life of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The Power of the Dog - Netflix

This psychological drama film is written and directed by Jane Campion. The film stars , , Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in main roles. The movie has received 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Campion, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for both Plemons and Smit-McPhee, and Best Supporting Actress for Dunst.

Don't Look Up - Netflix

This American apocalyptic black comedy film is directed by Adam McKay and features Leonardo DiCaprio, , Rob Morgan, , Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, , Scott Mescudi, , and in pivotal roles. The storyline of the movie is about two astronomers trying to warn humanity about an approaching comet that will destroy human civilization.