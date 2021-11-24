The wait for weekends has already started and here is a list of new shows and movies releasing on Friday 25 November on Amazon Prime Videos, ZEE5, and more. Also Read - From Squad to Aranmanai: 5 New shows and movies releasing in November to watch on ZEE5

FRENCH EXIT – BOOKMYSHOW STREAM Also Read - Bheemla Nayak teaser: Rana Daggubati-Pawan Kalyan's face-off will remind you of the one between Sholay's Gabbar Singh and Veeru

Directed by Azazel Jacobs stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, and Tracy Letts. The storyline of the plot is about a New York socialite and her son who moves to an apartment in Paris. Also Read - Tuck Jagadish movie review: Nani's throwback to Tollywood's village stories is slightly bogged down by a formulaic approach

CHHORII – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This is the official remake of the Marathi horror movie Lapachhapi. The film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role and the storyline of this spine-chilling horror is about a young woman Sakshi, who is eight months pregnant. She starts experiencing paranormal activities around her.

REPUBLIC – ZEE5

Directed by , the film stars , , Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in lead roles. This Telugu-language political drama film is about Telugu-language political drama that tackles corruption in the system.

DIL BEKARAAR – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Directed by , the series stars Sahher Bambba, , Raj Babbar, , and in pivotal roles. The storyline of the series is about Justice Laxmi Narayan Thakur, his wife Mamta, and their three daughters.