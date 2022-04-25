, , Lock Upp, , Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of OTT, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member Jimin’s luxurious apartment seized, Will Smith under stress and more

Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra CONFESSES to faking love angle with Anjali Arora

Karanvir Bohra recently got eliminated from Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The actor confessed to faking love angle with Anjali Arora but said that she got a better deal with Munawar Faruqui when they became friends. "It was a stupid move no doubt. But I thought there are many angles in reality shows. There are times when things are scripted, and angles are created and sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. Sometimes relationships are real and they organically happen. I felt this is a new and different show, so let me try here. I thought this would be a safe angle and I discussed with Anjali that it should come from your side and I can't do it because I am a married man," Karanvir told TOI in a new interview.

Anupama Namaste America Review

aka young Anu wins the hearts of the netizens with her chulbuli personality. She has yet again managed to impress the audience with her acting chops. Fans are in love with the young, lively and chirpy Anupamaa. Fans are also loving the savage Moti Baa who fittingly gives it back to Baa aka Alpana Buch when she tries to dominate Anupamaa in the house.

Pratik Gandhi shares a humiliating experience he had due to VIP movement

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi shares a humiliating experience he had due to VIP movement. The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, "Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of "VIP" movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated." A Twitter user wrote, "The prime minister is here." Replying to this, Pratik tweeted, "Oops .I didn't know." Another netizen used Pratik's dialogue from Scam 1992 and tweeted, "Har Baar Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain nahin hota Mota Bhai." To this, Pratik replied, "Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha."

Will Smith under extreme stress as his Netflix projects come under the scanner?

Will Smith and 's marriage has hit the rocks. The King Richard star is currently in India and he met Sadhguru. As per Marca, one of his projects with Netflix is under trouble after Oscars 2022 slap incident. Will Smith had comedian on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Bright 2 has reportedly been cancelled by Netflix. As per Marca, the plans for Bright 2 have now been put on the backburner indefinitely. It might not see the light of the day as reported by Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw.

Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra OPENS up on how Kangana Ranaut and are different as hosts

Karanvir Bohra who got eliminated from the show revealed how Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan are different as hosts to Bollywoodlife.com. He told us, "See, winning a reality show depends on many factors. There are many things you cannot control. But a reality show is a place to show your personality, and learn from some mistakes. I am happy that people have seen the real Karanvir Bohra and the values I represent. Lock Upp is a brutal show as compared to Bigg Boss and I am happy to be out." He further added saying, "See, Kangana is someone who is very opinionated. That is how we know her outside. People might say that she is very judgmental too. The biggest surprise was seeing her completely neutral non-judgmental side on the show. She never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome."