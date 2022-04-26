Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Lock Upp, , Indian Police Force, The Kashmir Files, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Guilty Minds and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of OTT, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Lock Upp: Sangram Singh proposes Payal Rohatgi for marriage; says, 'Yeh lock up khatam karlo fir hum shaadi karenge' – Watch

Lock Upp: Shehnaaz Gill to replace Karan Kundrra as jailor on Kangana Ranaut's show

According to the reports, the makers are keen to have Shehnaaz Gill on the show as a jailor. Host Kangana Ranaut has personally asked Shehnaaz Gill to be on Lock Upp. As per sources of Tellychakkar, Shehnaaz Gill has not been able to refuse the assignment as it was the Queen who asked her for it. Well it seems Karan will not be able to give time due to his prior work commitments.

Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force

Vivek Oberoi just shared his first look from Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force along with Sidharth, Shilpa. Fans of Vivek are quiet excited to see him back on the big screens. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look of him and wrote, " Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, and Heroism in khaki". One user writes, " Wow!! Vivek sir… its amazing to see you back.. you are always great in action movies… big fan of urs since saathiya movie". Another user commented, " Amazing.. the bestest so far". The third user wrote, " we were all waiting for you to step in". A fan of the actor wrote, " I missed you so much". One user welcomes him on the board, " This Squad is getting bigger & huge welcome @vivekoberoi on the board #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime". Indeed this is getting bigger and better. Also read

The Kashmir Files to premiere on OTT on this date

The Kashmir Files will have its digital premiere on May 13. The film was written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film was about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following killings of people from the community by Pakistan terrorists.

Guilty Minds: Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar are proud of daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar's work

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently seen playing the role of a lawyer in Guilty Minds series. Recently, the actress opened up about her parents Sachin and Supriya and said that they are proud of her work. Shriya said to IANS, "My parents have closely followed my 'Guilty Minds' journey over the 2 years of my shoot. They know how much this series means to me. Being Kashaf has been transformative as an actor. They were very excited to attend the screening, and after watching 3 episodes they couldn't wait to binge-watch all of it."

Harish Shankar's web series ATM launched

Telugu producer Dil Raju and director Harish Shankar announced a collaboration for ATM web series. On Monday in Hyderabad, the series was finally launched. The makers made an official announcement and wrote, "The robbery begins. The much-awaited series #ATM was grandly launched today in the presence of #DilRaju garu and @harish2you garu. Regular shoot starts from 27th April". VJ Sunny and Divi Vadthya will be seen playing the main roles in the series.