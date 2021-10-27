Here is a list of new movies and shows on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more that will be released on 29th October. Get ready to lift your mood. Also Read - Can you find love on dating apps? Aafat-e-Ishq actress Neha Sharma shares her first-hand experience [Exclusive]

AAFAT-E-ISHQ – ZEE5

Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the movie features , , , , and . The new release is an adaptation of the Hungarian film Liza – The Fox Fairy. The story is about Lallo who falls in love with a person and dies due to a fatal accident.

HUM DO HAMARE DO – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The film features , , Paresh Rawal, and in the lead roles. The story is about Dhruv and Aanya. Dhruv falls in love with Aanya but she dreams to marry into a happy joint family. Dhruv then hires two elders to play with his parents.

DYBBUK – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Dybbuk is a horror-thriller starring and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. The storyline of this film is about Sam and Mahi who move into a new house after suffering from a miscarriage. Mahi redecorates her house and gets an antique Jewish chest, due to which she starts experiencing paranormal activities in the house. The movie is is a remake of the 2017 Malayalam film Ezra.

CALL MY AGENT: BOLLYWOOD – NETFLIX

The show features , Ayush Mehra, and in significant roles. The show is based on the 2015 French Comedy of the same name. The story is about four casting agents facing trouble.

ARMY OF THIEVES – NETFLIX

This comedy thriller is about a bank teller Dieter gets into a problem when a woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals.