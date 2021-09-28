Well, September month is coming to an end and we are currently heading towards the split week. This clearly means that we will have new shows and movies to watch from October. Apart from this, now the theatres will be opening soon and release dates for Bollywood movies were announced. Here is a list of new movies and shows to watch on the OTT platforms this week.

JUNGLE CRUISE – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Dr. Lily Houghton and Frank Wolff decide to go down the Amazon in a boat. The two are in search of an ancient tree that has the special power of healing. It will release on September 27.

BRITNEY VS SPEARS – NETFLIX

Britney vs Spears narrates the explosive story of Britney’s life and her struggle for freedom. It will release on September 28.

THE CHESTNUT MAN – NETFLIX

The story is about a Danish character-driven psychological thriller with its roots in the Nordic noir genre. It will release on September 28.

SOUNDS LIKE LOVE – NETFLIX

Sounds like love is about Maca who gets her life together post her ugly breakup with the help of her friends Adriana and Jime. But Leo the man who broke her heart comes back into her life. It will release on September 29.

EK THI BEGUM S2 – MX PLAYER

Starring Anuja Sathe, Shahab Ali, Chinmay Madlekar, Lokesh Gupte, and Ankit Mohan in main roles, the series is inspired by true events The series is directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave and the story is about Ashraf a.k.a Sapna. The series will release on September 30.

BREAK POINT – ZEE5

A 7-part series is based on the on-court partnership between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi and their off-court lives. The series will showcase beautiful takes about their friendship, brotherhood, partnership, and much more. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, this series will release on October 1.