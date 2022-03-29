Kaaranvir Bohra is evicted from ’s Lock Upp, Irish thriller Blood gets an Indian adaptation, talks about his role in Abhay 3, talks about different dimensions of motherhood in Mai, wraps up Crackdown season 2; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today.. The biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Will Smith ‘bidga hua sanghi' after Oscars 2022 slap incident; shares a pic of him doing pooja

Kaaranvir Bohra evicted from Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

After Chetan Hansraj and Saisha Shinde got ousted from Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Actress Sara Khan got evicted on Sunday and Karanvir Bohra also exited the jail by a mid-night surprise eviction. The makers roped in Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar to enter the show. After Karanvir's elimination, his team got teary-eyed and called it an unfair eviction. Karanvir's wife Teejay was seen crying foul over the sudden eviction. He wrote, "But just curious.. how do 2 new guys have power to eliminate anyone from chargesheet? And when KV had to eliminate someone, he was told he couldn't pick from the chargesheet and was given a selection of 3 names instead?"

Irish thriller Blood gets an Indian adaptation

The psychological thriller series Blood is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. This series is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish show of the same name. The series will be helmed by director Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh. According to the makers, Blood is “an intimate drama and psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the past’s impact on the present.”

Tanuj Virwani talks about his role in Abhay 3

Actor Tanuj Virwani will be seen playing an important role in the crime thriller Abhay 3. The series will also feature Kunal Kemmu and Divya Aggarwal in main roles. In an interview with IANS, the actor talks about his role in the series. He said, "I have been a fan of the show. I love these psychological crime thrillers and I was hoping to get something in this genre. I was very happy when the makers approached me for 'Abhay.' 'Abhay' almost didn't work out because of dates and look continuity as I was simultaneously shooting for other shows. I just got lucky because another show which I was doing got postponed and that helped me shoot for 'Abhay'."

Mai: Sakshi Tanwar talks about different dimensions of motherhood

Actress Sakshi Tanwar will be playing the lead role in the upcoming crime-thriller series Mai for Netflix. She will be playing the role of a docile woman who gets carried away in politics after witnessing the brutal murder of her daughter. In an interview with IANS, the actress said "We have mostly seen on screen mothers as 'loving and kind' or 'strict and overbearing'. The viewers are now seeing the various facets and dimensions of the motherhood experience especially after the advent of OTT."

Saqib Saleem wraps up Crackdown season 2

Actor Saqib Saleem has wrapped up shooting for the second season of Apoorva Lakhia's thriller series Crackdown. The shoot got finished in Jammu & Kashmir. Reportedly, the series is expected to hit the digital screens in 2022. The actor told IANS about his character in the series and said "I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens. The team of the series synergised wonderfully and we were able to successfully finish the shoot in time."