Trending OTT News Today: Karanvir Bohra eliminated from Lock Upp, Indian adaptation of Irish thriller Blood and more

Saqib Saleem, Crackdown season 2, Mai, Sakshi Tanwar, Abhay 3, Tanuj Virwani, Blood, Kaaranvir Bohra, Lock Upp and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today.