From a romantic film to a horror flick, here is a list of new movies and shows to watch on various OTT platforms that will release on October 1.

BREAKPOINT – ZEE5

A 7-part series is based on the on-court partnership between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi and their off-court lives. The series will showcase beautiful takes about their friendship, brotherhood, partnership, and much more. Directed by and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, this series will release on October 1.

THE GUILTY – NETFLIX

The film will take you through a dispatch call center. The storyline of the movie is about a call operator Joe Baylor who tries his level best to save a caller who is in danger.

BINGO HELL – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, this American horror film is the fifth installment in the anthological ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ film series.

MAID – NETFLIX

The storyline of Maid is about the life of a single mother Alex who comes out from an abusive relationship to create a better life for her daughter.

SHIDDAT- DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The film stars Sunny Kaushal, , , and Diana Penty in the main roles. The storyline of this film is about two couples and their power of love.