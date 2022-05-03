Trending OTT News Today: Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat season 2 to premiere on this date, Poonam Pandey reveals who will win Lock Upp and more

Poonam Pandey, Lock Upp, , Shivam Sharma, , Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat season 2, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of OTT, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Lock Upp: Ex-contestant Zeeshan Khan's girlfriend Reyhna Pandit wishes her beau Eid Mubarak with a racy picture [View Post]

Poonam Pandey told Bollywoodlife.com "I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well (laughs) I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can't think of any other name. Having said that I like Payal Rohatgi's game as well, she is a badass for me. The way she fights against everything is just so inspiring. Until she played the nasty game but slowly she became the badass and I think she also deserves to win, but again I will have only one name that is Munawar".

Jitendra Kumar returns with Panchayat season 2

Jitendra Kumar is all set to return as Abhishek Tripathi in the second season of Panchayat which is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The web series features Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in the lead. The official Amazon Prime videos shared a new poster with a release date of the comedy-drama show and wrote: "janhit mein jaari. ab aa rahi hai firse, panchayat dekhne ki baari #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20."

Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor talks about the crazy bets predicting the winner the show

Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, and Prince Narula are the contestants who are fighting for the trophy. Ekta on her Insta story shared, “I hear there is crazy bets N odds For D #LockUpp Finale! Multiple people have told me this today! Trust me on 7th May the best man/woman will win.” Also read.

Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma TORTURES Payal Rohatgi after she allegedly spits on him

In the recent episode, we saw Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma got into an ugly fight. He accuses her of spitting on him. Shivam decides to torture and harasses Payal Rohatgi with his actions. He bangs on plates and dances around her, not letting her sleep all night. He says, "Aapka career is Lock Upp me over. You spit on me, now I will show what I will do with Rohatgi." Prince Narula, Anjali Arora and others join him. They all say, "Humse jo takrayega, mitti mein mil jayega." Also read.

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her role in the Modern role

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in the anthology Modern Love in her new avatar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her role of a funky girl who will be bringing a new shade of love to the screen. "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both Modern Love and Thar is sweet and encouraging. My character in modern love is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can’t wait to see the response from the audience now", said Fatima.