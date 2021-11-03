Well, the most awaited long festive weekend is here and it's time to binge-watch fresh content on the OTT platforms. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing this Friday on Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
Sanya Malhotra’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a story about a newly-married couple who are in a long-distance marriage due to their jobs.
TRYST WITH DESTINY – SONY LIV
Directed by Prashant Nair, the film has four different stories that showcase how human needs to chase things to be happy in life. The series stars
Jaideep Ahlawat, Vineet Kumar Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi, Amit Sial, Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa and Suhasini Maniratnam in significant roles. THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by Director Will Sharpe, this drama is about an artist Louis Wain and his cats' paintings that made him gain fame.
NARCOS MEXICO S3 – NETFLIX
This American crime drama series is created by
Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro. The storyline of this series revolves around a new generation of leaders who focus on power and hunt for the truth.
LOVE HARD – NETFLIX
This romantic comedia film is directed by Hernán Jiménez and stars
Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet in main roles. The story revolves around a young woman who travels to her online crush's hometown but gets catfished.
