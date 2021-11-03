Well, the most awaited long festive weekend is here and it's time to binge-watch fresh content on the OTT platforms. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing this Friday on Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Also Read - Loved watching Squid Game? Here are 5 more Korean dramas to binge watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more

MEENAKSHI SUNDARESHWAR – NETFLIX

Sanya Malhotra's Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a story about a newly-married couple who are in a long-distance marriage due to their jobs.

TRYST WITH DESTINY – SONY LIV

Directed by Prashant Nair, the film has four different stories that showcase how human needs to chase things to be happy in life. The series stars , , Palomi Ghosh, Kani Kusruti, , , Ishwak Singh, Lilette Dubey, , and in significant roles.

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by Director Will Sharpe, this drama is about an artist Louis Wain and his cats' paintings that made him gain fame.

NARCOS MEXICO S3 – NETFLIX

This American crime drama series is created by

Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro. The storyline of this series revolves around a new generation of leaders who focus on power and hunt for the truth.

LOVE HARD – NETFLIX

This romantic comedia film is directed by Hernán Jiménez and stars , Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet in main roles. The story revolves around a young woman who travels to her online crush's hometown but gets catfished.