Here is a list of new titles releasing on OTT this week that you can watch.

AMONG THE STARS – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This is a six-part docuseries with fly-on-the-wall access into the world of NASA. The storyline of Among the Stars starts with astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy who is on the quest to get back in his spacesuit for the last mission and find the origins of the universe.

Release date: October 6

BAKING IMPOSSIBLE – NETFLIX

This new reality TV competition Baking Impossible is about innovative bakers and engineers who bake creations that are tasty and made to survive intense stress tests.

Release date: October 6

HOUSE OF SECRETS: THE BURARI DEATHS - NETFLIX

This docuseries examines the truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

Release date: October 8

CSI VEGAS – VOOT SELECT

William Petersen and Jorja Fox's series will undertake the signature gritty cases that made the original series famous. The series is about the journey of a team of investigators who use their expert knowledge to solve mysteries.

Release date: October 7

BHRAMAM – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Malayalam-language official remake of the same film will release on October 7. This black comedy thriller is directed by K. Chandran and stars , , , Raashi Khanna, and Shankar Panicker in the main roles.

MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This American puppet comedy Halloween special show is about Gonzo who takes on his biggest challenge at The Haunted Mansion where he has to spend one night.

Release date: October 8

GHOSTS – VOOT SELECT

The series is about Samantha, a freelance journalist, and Jay, a chef who inherits an estate and finds out that it is full of spirits of deceased residents. Release date: October 8