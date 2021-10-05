Did you watch Squid Game over the weekend and fell in love with its storyline? Well, here is a list of Korean Dramas that you can binge-watch on different OTT platforms. Also Read - Bhramam to House of Secrets: Burari Deaths - New films and shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot and more this week

PARASITE- AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Also Read - #BLRecommends: Kota Factory 2 and more movies and series based on student life that you can stream now on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

This Bong Joon-Ho movie is a non-American film that narrates the story of how greed and class discrimination comes into the way of a relationship shared between a family. Also Read - Kota Factory 2, Alanti Sitralu, Cold Pursuit and more new movies, shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

HOPE – NETFLIX

This is a Korean drama about an eight-year-old girl who is the victim of rape. The film showcases her parents’ journey in her battle against the tragic event and how they try their best to bring hope back into her life.

KIM JI-YOUNG: BORN 1982 – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This Korean drama is about a Kim Ji-young who showcases signs of being inhabited by others.

MY MISTER - NETFLIX

The story of this Korean drama is about three middle-aged brothers who have been struggling all their life meet a strong woman who has a story of her own to share.

REPLY 1988 - NETFLIX

This drama narrates the story of 5 families who live in the neighborhood and will take you down memory lane as they talk about life.