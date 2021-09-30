5 sci-fi thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Here is a list of the top 5 sci-fi thrillers that you can watch today on various OTT platforms and enjoy your day post-work. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Britney Spears posts topless video, Chrissy Teigen shows scars post breast implants removal, BTS' RM confesses he was jealous of Suga and more

INTERSTELLAR – NETFLIX

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Matthew McConaughey and 's Interstellar revolves around a team of astronauts who travel to space through a wormhole in search of the new planet.

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

and 's action thriller film is a perfect watch if you love thriller. The storyline of the film is about a runaway crew who fights with Immortan Joe and his army as they have to escape from their clutches.

THE MARTIAN – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The film is based on The Martian, a 2011 novel by Andy Weir. The storyline of this sci-fi film is about an astronaut and botanist Mark Watney’s struggle to survive on Mars.

THE EDGE OF TOMORROW – NETFLIX

and 's thriller film will keep you hooked till the end. The storyline of this action thriller film is about a media relations officer in the US Army who gets deployed on the front lines of humanity’s war against space inhabitant forces.

TERMINATOR 2: JUDGEMENT DAY – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The second installment of the film features Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. The film is about the bot who is sent to Sarah Connor’s ten-year-old son from a powerful cyborg.