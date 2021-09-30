5 sci-fi thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Here is a list of the top 5 sci-fi thrillers that you can watch today on various OTT platforms and enjoy your day post-work. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Britney Spears posts topless video, Chrissy Teigen shows scars post breast implants removal, BTS' RM confesses he was jealous of Suga and more
INTERSTELLAR – NETFLIX
Directed by Christopher Nolan, Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway
's Interstellar revolves around a team of astronauts who travel to space through a wormhole in search of the new planet. Also Read - The Tomorrow War, Interstellar, 2001 A Space Odyssey and more time-travel movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Google Play today
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Also Read - Angelina Jolie to Anne Hathaway: 6 Hollywood stars who bared it all in front of the camera
Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron's action thriller film is a perfect watch if you love thriller. The storyline of the film is about a runaway crew who fights with Immortan Joe and his army as they have to escape from their clutches.
THE MARTIAN – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
The film is based on The Martian, a 2011 novel by Andy Weir. The storyline of this sci-fi film is about an astronaut and botanist Mark Watney’s struggle to survive on Mars.
THE EDGE OF TOMORROW – NETFLIX
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's thriller film will keep you hooked till the end. The storyline of this action thriller film is about a media relations officer in the US Army who gets deployed on the front lines of humanity’s war against space inhabitant forces.
TERMINATOR 2: JUDGEMENT DAY – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The second installment of the film features Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. The film is about the bot who is sent to Sarah Connor’s ten-year-old son from a powerful cyborg.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.