Love Story is a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula and stars and in lead roles. The storyline of the movie is about the inter-caste relationship between Revanth and Mounica who meet in the city while pursuing their dreams. The film was released on 24 September 2021 and here is a list of inter-faith love stories from Bollywood.

Gadar (2001)



The storyline of the film is about a love story between a Sikh man and a Muslim woman. This film became a super duper hit in the country.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

and 's romantic classic film is an ode to ageless romance. The storyline of the movie is about an Indian Hindu soldier who falls in love with a Muslim Pakistani lover. He gets ready to spend his entire life behind the bars for the happiness of his ladylove.

Jodha Akbar (2008)

This film was based on Akbar's love for his Rajput Hindu wife.

Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani (2009)

The film is about a love story between a Hindu guy and a Christian girl. The movie made us fall in love with Katrina and Ranbir's on-screen characters.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

This movie was primarily the story of a Muslim man, Rizwan Khan who married a Hindu single mother Mandira. After the WTC attacks of 2001, their son gets killed and they fight every battle to prove their love.