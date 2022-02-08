, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and ’s Gehraiyaan, Malayalam drama Freedom Fight, 's Raktanchal 2, Vikram, his son Dhruv's Mahaan, and more OTT releases this week that will keep you hooked to the screens. Last week, many interesting films and series were premiered on multiple OTT platforms, and this week also the audience has many options. So, if you are wondering what to watch in the next few days, well don’t worry we are here to help you. Below is the list of films and series that will premiere this week. Here is a list of new releases on the OTT platforms that will make your weekend fun. Also Read - Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut and it’s got a Deepika Padukone connect – watch

This is a Malayalam drama that includes 5 patriotic episodes and the show talks about the importance of freedom. The series will release on February 11.

RAKTANCHAL 2 – MX PLAYER

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, the original series stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, , , and Soundarya Sharma in main roles. The show promises power games with new players. This 9-episodic political drama will release on February 11.

MAHAAN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by . The movie stars Vikram, his son Dhruv, , , and Vani Bhojan in main roles. The movie will release on February 11.

GEHRAIYAAN – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey's Gehraiyaan will release on February 11.

SNOWDROP – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

The Korean Series Snowdrop features Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin. The show is set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea. The series will release on February 9.