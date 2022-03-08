Family Man 3, Asur 2, Pataal Lok 2, Made In Heaven 2, Tandav 2 and more highly anticipated web shows with new seasons are most awaited. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new seasons of their fave Indian web series and here is a piece of good news for them. The latest update on new seasons of the Indian web series to look forward to will lift up their spirits if they are having mid-week blues. Take a look -

Paatal Lok 2

Paatal Lok starring as Hathiram Chaudhary released during the first lockdown. The series was released on Amazon Prime. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed, “I'll be very happy to return to Pataal Lok. It was one of the first shows released during the first lockdown, people loved it and it had set the benchmark for the craze that people developed for OTT content since then. However, I'm not aware of the situation of Paatal Lok 2 – the makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you'll have to ask them. Hopefully, it'll happen soon.”

Made in Heaven 2

Made in Heaven series was about a wedding planner and starred Sobhila Dhulipala in the main role. Well, Made in Heaven 2's shooting started a year ago, but the makers of the web series are yet to announce the final release date. Sobhita in an interview with a media portal said that season 2 of the web series is a good few levels up in terms of plot and the cast. There are some big names associated with the second season. She even said that she does not know when will season 2 release, but whenever it releases, it is going to be special.

Tandav 2

Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Sarah Jane Dias and Gauahar Khan was released on Amazon Prime. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played one of the prime characters, Shiva Shekhar, in the web series revealed, “I'll be very happy to return to Tandav with the rest of the cast. But, frankly speaking, I haven't heard anything about it yet, there has been no discussion as far as I know. The makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you'll have to ask them. Hopefully, Tandav season 2 will happen soon.”

Asur 2

Asur stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, and Sharib Hashmi in main roles. The shooting for season 2 has already begun. In an interview, Arshad said that he is quiet excited to see how people will respond to the new season.

Family Man Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee had revealed that the script of season 3 is ready and it would take a year and a half to release it. The new season of the series is expected to release by the end of 2022.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

The shooting of the series starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan has already begun since last year. The second series will likely arrive in 2022.

Masaba Masaba season 2

Bollywood actress Neena and Masaba Gupta's fictional drama season 2 was announced in July, 2021. Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2022.