Here is a list of new movies and shows that will be releasing this November on ZEE5. Take a look... Also Read - Bheemla Nayak teaser: Rana Daggubati-Pawan Kalyan's face-off will remind you of the one between Sholay's Gabbar Singh and Veeru

Shri Devi Soda Center - 4 November Also Read - Tuck Jagadish movie review: Nani's throwback to Tollywood's village stories is slightly bogged down by a formulaic approach

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the Telugu movie is about a man who falls in love with a woman who runs a soda center. The movie stars , Anandhi, Pavel Navageethan, Naresh, Satyam, and others in significant roles. Also Read - Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh First look: Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero for director Harish Shankar

Squad - 12 November

Directed by Nilesh Zaheeda Sahay, the movie stars Rinzing Denzongpa, and Malvika Raaj in main roles. The film revolves around special forces with an emotional relationship at its core between Bhim, a MARCOS commando turned army deserter, and Mimi who is an orphaned 6-year-old child.

- 14 November

This Tamil horror drama is directed by – Sundar C and stars Arya, Raashi Khanna, , Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and in prominent roles. The story of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a woman who is haunted by a spirit.

Oka Chinna Family Story - 19 November

This is an original Telugu series that is set around a middle-class family and their complicated life. The series is directed by Mahesh Uppala ad stars Santosh Shobhan, Simran Shetty, Naresh, Tulasi, and Getup Srinu in the main roles.

Republic - 26 November

This Telugu political drama cult classic film is directed by and stars , , Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in main roles. The storyline of the film is about Panja Abhiram, an IAS officer who tries to demolish corruption in the political system.