Do you like watching suspense thriller films and series? Well, here is a list of upcoming movies and series that you should not miss at any cost.

Special Ops 1.5 - Disney+Hotstar

The story of this series revolves around Himmat Singh and his journey from a suspended officer to becoming a RAW agent. The series stars , the show has a stellar cast of , Aishwarya Sushmita, Aadil Khan, , and others in main roles.

Release Date: November 12

The Hawkeye - Disney+Hotstar

This American television miniseries is about returning as Clint Barton and spending Christmas with his family when Ronin makes a comeback into his life.

Release Date: November 24

Dhamaka - Netflix

Kartik Aryan's starrer film Dhamaka is a remake of the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live. The storyline of the film is about an ex-TV news anchor who gets a chance to make his comeback. But, he gets an alarming call on his radio show and this call changes his life drastically.

Release Date: November 19

Money Heist Season 5 - Netflix

One of the most popular international series will come to an end. The story revolves around the gang and the Professor who are shown at their most vulnerable phase.

Release Date: December 3

Red Notice - Netflix

, and Dwayne's starrer Red Notice is a story of how an FBI profiler is after the world's best thief.

Release Date: November 12