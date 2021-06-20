A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 13: Pratik Gandhi reflects how Scam 1992 has changed his life while Vikrant Massey recalls the special phone call from Aamir Khan on Ira Dubey’s show

It's finally here. The season finale of A Table For Two season 2. And rest assured, host Ira Dubey is signing things off with a bang courtesy the two smashing guests (in her own words), Vikrant Massey and Pratik Gandhi, both of whom have been riding high of late, particularly in the OTT space with projects like Cargo and Scam 1992. And given the versatility and popularity of their digital work, the grand finale was ripe for a tête-à-tête on their amazing journeys in the industry, and that's exactly what the trio deliver. Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 13 PROMO: Pratik Gandhi reveals the funniest reaction he got for Scam 1992 and Vikrant Massey discloses his Aamir Khan connect to Ira Dubey

The thirteenth episode, which premieres today, 20th June, on ZEE5 Global, begins with Pratik Gandhi reflecting on how people view him differently post Scam 1992 and it being his biggest opportunity yet while Vikrant Massey reveals the few major turning points in his acting journey, including the very beginning with Balika Vadhu and how he realised he finally arrived with Death in the Gunj courtesy a phone call from Aamir Khan.

Opening up more about their careers, Pratik divulges about playing a bisexual character in Gujarati cinema and the look he received from his then girlfriend (now wife), whereas Vikrant talks about getting into television by pure luck and how he couldn't believe the amount of money that was offered to him back then. Swerving slightly away from their careers, the duo indulge in a fun guessing game and Pratik confesses how he's not at all Instagram savvy.

Any show needs to end on a high, and the season finale of A Table For Two season 2 promises that and then some.