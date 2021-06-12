Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat: Amazon Prime's next stand-up comedy special with Karunesh Talwar promises to leave your belly aching with laughter

Karunesh Talwar second stand-up special after Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai will see him talk all about the relationships that he shares with his parents and girlfriend, his attempt towards being more self-aware, and the fact that we're all just modified versions of our parents