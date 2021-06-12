Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat: Amazon Prime's next stand-up comedy special with Karunesh Talwar promises to leave your belly aching with laughter

If laughter is the best medicine, Amazon Prime Video sure has the perfect dose of comedy lined up for its viewers. Promising to take its audience through a rolercoaster of belly-aching laughs, the streaming platform today announced the stand-up special Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat, which features popular stand-up comedian Karunesh Talwar. The upcoming offering is Karunesh Talwar’s second stand-up comedy special with Amazon Prime Video after his hilarious maiden act, Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai, which had left the audience rolling with laughter. Also Read - Sherni Vidya Balan REVEALS why 'it's a challenge' to find big male stars for her films [EXCLUSIVE]

Looking to have the same effect this time around as well, the upcoming side-splitting and humorous act by Karunesh Talwar promises to make viewers across the globe roll on the floor in laughter on the back of his rib-tickling jokes and on-screen persona. The stand-up special will see him talk all about the relationships that he shares with his parents and girlfriend, his attempt towards being more self-aware, and the fact that we're all just modified versions of our parents.

Karunesh Talwar, stand-up comic artist said, "I'm returning to Amazon Prime Video for my second special, 'Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat,' and it's incredibly exciting to be back on the platform, especially after all the love and support I've received for the first special. In these unique and difficult circumstances that have prevailed over the past year and a half, it's an enormous privilege to even get to do stand-up, let alone put out a comedy special. I've tried to stay authentic and true to myself, and said what I think is funny. I hope the viewers at home enjoy it as much as the live audience did. It's about topics pretty much anyone can relate to, because even though we're all different, I think many parts of the human experience are similar for almost everyone. I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity to do this, and I hope the viewers love the show."

Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15th June 2021.