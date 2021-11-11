The wait is finally over! After an enthralling first season of Aarya, the amazing team of and ’s Disney Plus Hotstar web series is back with anther exiting season. Aarya 2 is all ready to hit screens and the announcement is coming our way soon. According to sources, the team will be releasing a power packed teaser tomorrow, November 12, and is likely to announce the release date of the crime thriller as well. It is a big day for Disney Plus since as November 12 marks two years of the steaming service and what better than to celebrate the same? Also Read - Aarya 2, Asur 2, Mirzapur 3, Four More Shots 3 and more OTT web series sequel release dates fans are waiting for with bated breath

The team of Aarya 2 were one of the few who were shooting right through the pandemic to bring audience the super thriller. Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan and Ram Madhvani kept us hooked with BTS pictures from the sets every now and then. They wrapped up the second season in early August this year, post which the web series went in the post-production stage. Now, with almost a couple of months since then, the team is ready with a teaser that will keep fans at the edge of the seat and leave them wanting for more. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more

Now, with the post-production phase in full swing, the team is also in a better stage to gauge when it will be ready to premiere on the OTT platform and the teaser may bring along the news that everyone has been waiting for. Arya was one of the most watched and loved web series of last year (release in June 2020), and Aarya 2 has been a much-awaited sequel. It brought back Sushmita Sen in a powerful role and the actress left everyone in awe of her flawless performance. The Aarya 2 teaser that unveils tomorrow, will give us a glimpse of what is in store for us in the sequel. Also Read - International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das join Sushmita Sen's Aarya among the nominees – view reactions

Apart from Sushmita Sen, Aarya also starred Chandrachur Singh, , Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Flora Saini, Sikander Kher amongst others.