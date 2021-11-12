The lioness is back and how! , who reprises her role as Aarya Sareen from season 1, is back to enthral us all in an even more fierce avatar in Aryan 2. The teaser of the second season of Disney+ Hotstar crime thriller web series just dropped and it is impressive to say the least. You’d not be able to take your eyes off the fierce look in Sushmita’s eyes as she returns to combat all odds to save her family. The teaser of the International Emmy nominated action-drama series promises a compelling and impactful story that sees Aarya avenge her husband’s death at all costs. The series is helmed by the award-winning and immensely talented . Also Read - Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen aka Sherni takes on an even more fierce avatar as she returns to save her family - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

While fans go all gaga over the thrilling teaser here’s an important update on when the series will hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. While the teaser doesn’t give out that information, it drops a major hint on when we can expect the Sushmita Sen starer to start streaming. Aarya 2 teaser shows the actress covered in red gulaal (abir) and could be a big bad climax from the season 2 which happens around the festival of Holi in the series. So what will be better than releasing the web series Aarya 2 on the festival of colours? Holi 2022 anyways falls on Friday, which will give audience a long weekend to binge-watch this riveting tale of revenge. Also Read - Aarya 2: Big news for Sushmita Sen fans; release date of the Disney Plus Hotstar web series to be announced soon

Well, let’s hope the official confirmation comes our way sooner than later. About Aarya 2, director Ram Madhvani says in a statement, “The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heart-warming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. The show’s nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell.” Talking about what fans can expect from Aarya 2, Madhvani said, “I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more