Bollywood actress SushmitaSen is back with a bang for her upcoming series - Aarya 2. The crime thriller web series seems to have impressed the netizens and Sushmita has spilled her magic with her fierce avatar. Sushmita looks more ferocious than before in this second season of Aarya and the series promises to be more spine-chilling and thrilling.

Netizens cannot wait to see Aarya 2 and are super excited for the same. The fans have flooded the comments section with praises for the actress and are in love with her character. One user wrote, 'You are a LEGEND', while the other wrote, 'My sherni is backkkkkkkkk'. Another one wrote, 'She's back. I'm sure everyone is waiting'.

Here's how netizens reacted -