The wait is finally over as 's web series is back with another exciting season. Fans cannot keep calm and are eagerly waiting for season 2 of Aarya. The new season of Aarya will soon be ready to hit screens. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Atrangi Re trailer is magical, Aarya 2 motion poster is hard-hitting, Priyanka Chopra's pregnancy buzz and more

Story

Also Read - International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, Sushmita Sen's Arya lose out to other nominees; check winner's list

The storyline of Aarya season 2 will continue from where the story of the first season ended. The 9 episodes series will be filled with thrill and spine-chilling moments of Aarya Sarin, a woman who was forced by circumstances whose husband was involved in the drug business and murders. Within no time, her family was destroyed and the entire responsibility of her children came on her shoulders. Aarya immediately takes responsibility for the business and also manages to take revenge on her enemies. In the series, viewers will see Aarya's never seen before avatar of a don. Also Read - Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen calls Aarya the reward that she had been waiting for; shares how it changed her life

Cast

Apart from Sushmita Sen, Aarya season 1 starred Chandrachur Singh, , Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Flora Saini, Sikander Kher amongst others. Now, in season 2 of Aarya apart from Sushmita, the series will also star Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Sikander Kher, Vishwajeeth Pradhan, Ankur Bhatia, Pratyaksh Panwar, and Viren Vazirani.

Teaser

Release date

It is said that Sushmita's season 2 series will be released on the long weekend of Holi 2022. However, it remains to be seen what date the makers lock for the thrilling season 2.

Release on

Aarya 2 shall soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.