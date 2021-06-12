After DECLARING Shah Rukh Khan as India, Tom Hiddleston aka Loki reveals the movie which made him a diehard fan of SRK

aka Loki garnered love from fans when he referred when asked about India and Bollywood in a promotional video of his MCU series. While the actor has already won our hearts with his performance in the first episode of the web series, in a recent interview with NDTV, the actor recalled watching SRK's classic Devdas, which was an extraordinary experience for him. "I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember I going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much," said Tom. Also Read - Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and more: 5 updates about Prabhas’ upcoming films that have fans excited

Tom Hiddleston’s cheekbones and wit cut sharper than glass and we are here for it! ?? Watch #Loki streaming June 9 pic.twitter.com/FodbnUS61j — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 8, 2021

You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the promotional video of Loki and replied to Tom Hiddleston's statement as he wrote, "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!" Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti and more films that saved dying careers [Part 1] – view pics

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Pathan. The films also features and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , who is known for delivering films like , , Bang Bang and others. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and will hit the screens in 2022. Apart from Pathan, SRK will have cameos in films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and 's action adventure fantasy film . Also Read - Then and now: These edited pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs meeting themselves from 90s will take you back in time