After impressing us with her fierce avatar in The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni bags a trilingual web-series by a streaming giant?

Popular south actress Samantha Akkineni, who recently made her sensational OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2, has reportedly bagged another web-series, which is offered by Netflix. The show, which will be a trilingual will be made on a big-budget and the streaming giant has offered the actress a whopping amount for it. Well, it will be interesting to see whether she signs the project or not as the approval of the actress will come after the final narration. The web series will be in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will soon resume the shooting of 's big-budget film Shaakuntalam. The pan-India project also features Dev Mohan in a lead role. During the launch of the film, expressed her happiness as she said, "I have portrayed several exciting roles in my decade-long career. But I've been longing to play a princess and have waited for a film like Shaakuntalam to happen. I am really excited to be a part of this film."

She added, "During my childhood, if I was upset or sad, I would cheer myself up by watching a Disney film. It has been my greatest strength. Even now, those films are my go-to film. At this point of my career, Dil Raju sir and Guna sir have given me my biggest gift of my career. In 10 years of being in the film industry, it is today that I am getting to play a role, which has been my dream for a very long time. I hope I am able to give 100 percent to the project, which Guna sir is so passionate about. I have never heard of such a script with so much detail. There is no reference to the film. Everything about the film is in director's head. So, I am extremely excited to be part of this project and want to make the director's vision come true."