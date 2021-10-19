Bollywood actor 's most awaited film Dhamaka is an official remake of the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live. The action thriller film is directed by and fans are quite excited about the upcoming movie. Also Read - Why has Kartik Aaryan signed so many movies? The star sheds light on shooting Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India, Shehzada back-to-back

The Terror Live is a film written and directed by Kim Byung-woo. The movie stars Ha Jung-woo as an ambitious news anchorman who interviews a terrorist during a live broadcast who explodes Mapo Bridge on the Han River. The story unfolds several aspects amid a crisis situation. The drama can be watched on Netflix.

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan is the new Shehzada of Bollywood, reunites with Kriti Sanon for a hatke entertainer

Dhamaka is strikingly similar to the original film. Kartik’s look in the film as Arjun bears resemblance to that of The Professor from Netflix series. Dhamaka is a joint production venture between RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films. Kartik's film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

On the work front, Kartik has 2 and Dostana 2 in his kitty.