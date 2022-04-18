The makers of Anupamaa: Namaste America recently released the first promo of their spin-off series. The series will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar from April 25. This series will be a prequel to the popular TV show Anupamaa. In the new promo, we see Anupamaa talking about her dream and planning to go to America. Also Read - Anupamaa: From Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna, these 9 actors look unrecognisable in their drastic transformation pics

Watch the promo -

Anupamaa: Namaste America is an 11-episodic prequel series that will take you 17 years back and showcase the early life of Anu and Vanraj.

The new series will focus on Anupamaa's life 17 years ago and fans are eagerly waiting for the show. The series will feature and essaying the roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj. Apart from them, the show will also star Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya in their respective roles.