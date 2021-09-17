Arshad Warsi flaunts new beefed up avatar; fans ask 'Asur 2 kab release ho rahi hai?'

VOOT's web-series starring , Ridhi Dogra, and others was a massive hit. The show managed to enthral the audience with his interesting storyline. The crime thriller managed to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats and it garnered great reviews. Now, fans are super excited for Asur 2. For long, fans have been asking for its part 2 and some update around it. And even on Arshad's latest picture, netizens have only been asking about Asur 2. Also Read - Bollywood actors who were shockingly REPLACED in film sequels leaving fans disheartened

The Munna Bhai: MBBS actor took to his Instagram account to shared a picture of his beefed up body. He shared the pictures with the caption, "Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project." One can understand that Arshad Warsi is putting in a lot of effort to get in shape and be all fit for his next project. But fans are asking where is Asur 2? A comment read, "Awesome. We need Asur season 2!!!!!" Another one read, "Asur season 2 kab aaega sir?" One more comment read, "Wo sab 6odo baba .... asur ka kya scene hai.... Ya fir gopal ko bulaao...". Take a look at his picture below:

Meanwhile, it seems that the team has already started shooting for Asur 2. Recently, Anupriya Goenka shared a few pictures on social media that had the star cast of Asur. It had Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti, Meiyang Chang and more.

Team Asur, can we already get an update about its part 2, please? Watch this space for more updates.