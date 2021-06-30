Asur 2: Here’s all the exclusive dope of Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka’s much awaited web series

The psychological thriller 'Asur: Welcome to your dark side' may not have enjoyed a release with a bang, but the mythological – thriller web series on Voot picked up slowly and surely. And now, the audience is waiting for part 2 with bated breath. , , Anupriya Goenka starrer directed by Oni Sen presented the Indian audience with a never seen before experience and has become one of the most loved web series in recent times. And BollywoodLife brings you exclusive dope on when you can expect to see Asur 2 and what you can look forward to from it! Also Read - Happy birthday, Anupriya Goenka: 5 lesser-known facts about the WAR actress that you should know

Talking to BollywoodLife, Arshad Warsi exclusively revealed, "Asur blew everyone's minds but Asur 2 is going to more mind-boggling than the first one. Gaurav Shukla (writer) has gone all out on his research and the whole series is full of suspense and mystery." Talking about the key focus while creating Asur 2, Arshad shared, "The focus was to not let down audience's expectations, as the case has been with the second seasons and sequels of many popular web series' in the recent past. The audience saw something like Asur for the first time and they will get the same experience with Asur 2 as well," promised the actor assuring us that there will be enough of the 'wow' and 'haww' factor in the second season.

Well, the expectations from season 2 are quite high as the first season was hailed as a masterpiece. Arshad Warsi essayed the role of a CBI officer. The first season had a cliffhanger ending where we didn't know what happens to his character but in the second season, the show will take off where it left and we will see the actor reprise his role of Dhananjay Rajput. And that is not all, apart from the pivotal cast from season 1, the makers have roped in some seasoned names from the industry to play key characters in the show.

Now, talking about the most important aspect of the web series - its release date, the shooting has been wrapped up and the series is all set to release by the end of the year. The official announcement is expected anytime soon. We also here that Asur part 1 and part 2 are connected and therefore, it is recommended that the audience watch the first season to be able to get the most out of the thrill in Asur 2. Are you all excited for Asur 2? Watch this space for more updates on Voot's Asur 2.