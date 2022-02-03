Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni on Wednesday took to his social media and revealed the first look of his graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. The web series is based on writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. Atharva is a mythological sci-fi web series that is backed by Dhoni Entertainment. In the post, Dhoni can be seen in an animated avatar on a battlefield and his powerful warrior avatar is seen fighting against a demon-like army. Dhoni's fans could not stop praising his look and went gaga over his new look. "Happy to announce my new Avatar… Atharva," Dhoni wrote. Also Read - Atharva: The Origin – MS Dhoni makes his OTT debut; reveals his first look from mythological sci-fi web series

Dhoni's never seen avatar on the battlefield has left his fans eagerly waiting for the series. Fans were bowled by Dhoni's look and called him Captain Cool. One user commented, 'I'm pre-booking this', while other wrote, 'Here Is The Official First Look Of Our Dear Captain Cool @MSDhoni sir One And Only Graphic Novel "Atharva The Origin"'. Thala Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesRed heartRed heartRed heart Man the excitement FireFireFireFire Eagerly waiting Thala'. 'Oh!!!!! Can't wait. @msdhoni is just looking like #Lord Mahadev', commented another user on twitter.

Here's how fans reacted to Dhoni's new look -

— Rj Anurag Tiwari ?? (@RjAnuragTiwari) February 2, 2022

The makers of Atharva will soon announce the official launch date and fans are keep on making this a blockbuster.