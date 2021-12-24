Atrangi Re movie starring , and has released on Disney+ Hotstar today, December 24. The film, which is a hatke, atrangi love story, is Hotstar’s big Christmas 2021 release. However, the film has fallen prey to piracy on the very day of its digital release. Atrangi Re full movie is leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz and more piracy sites. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film has been getting rave reviews from critics and fans as well. Tamil superstar Dhanush’s performance is being hailed, and so is Sara Ali Khan’s spunk. AR Rahman’s music complements the film in a beautiful way and the film has been winning hearts. Also Read - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to turn ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ for Ali Abbas Zafar; film to release on THIS date

However, now with this online leak where Atrangi Re is available for full HD download on Tamilrockers and various other piracy platforms, the views and subscriptions that Disney+ Hotstar could otherwise expect, would definitely take a hit. This is not the first time however that a big film, which has been much-awaited has been leaked online on the very day of its release. Recently, Akshay Kumar's cop drama also met the same fate when the full movie was leaked online for free download on the day of release. Rajinikath's Annaatthe, 's Kurup, 's Jai Bhim and more films have been leaked online by piracy sites.

But we urge our readers to not fall for these temptations to watch films for free on these piracy sites. Please watch films and web series only in theatres or the authorised OTT platforms on which they are releasing. This will save you also from spams, online scams, phishing, viruses and more. Also, it will not give you the right kind of movie watching experience since the quality will be compromised in these leaked film versions.

Coming back to Atrangi Re, the film is a unique love story where a Tamil boy (Dhanush), meets a girl from Bihar (Sara Ali Khan).