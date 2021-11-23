The wait is finally over! Bollywood actors , , and starrer Atrangi Re's trailer will be released tomorrow and the makers have treated their fans with a sweet surprise. Also Read - Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan: Dhamaka star FINALLY REVEALS if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will meet its release date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday took to her social media and treated everyone with the first motion posters of the three actors along with her shayari. She shared short video clips featuring the three actors in their quirky avatars and left everyone stunned. Sara shared Akshay's motion poster and wrote, "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar Next level energy- adbhud pyaar Unke saamne sab maanle haar To ho jayein Tayaar To meet Mr Akshay Kumar Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Later, she shared Dhanush's motion poster and captioned it as, "Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character Couldn't be played by any other actor From national awards to being called thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush Ji haa you guessed it right it's Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Sara then introduced herself and wrote, "And now finally it’s time to meet Rinku Give her all your love, and she will say thank you Bihar se aayi hai yeh chori And she is the heart of this Atrangi love story Stay tuned for the trailer of #AtrangiRe tomorrow on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

Directed by , the film started in December last year and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral on the internet. The film has been written by and it is produced by 's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. AR Rahman has composed the album for the film. The movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar.