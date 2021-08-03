Baby, Special 26, Hera Pheri and more – as we go bananas over Bell Bottom, here are 7 Akshay Kumar classics to watch today on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Voot

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari and stars , , , and in other pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 August 2021. The trailer of the film will be released today. Well, everyone is excited for the much-awaited film Bell Bottom, here is a list of 7 Akshay Kumar classics to watch today on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Voot. Also Read - From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

This spy thriller drama is directed by and stars Akshay Kumar, , , , , and others in pivotal roles. The film follows the last mission of Baby which is a temporary task force headed by Feroz Ali Khan formed in response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks whose job is to find terrorists who are planning attacks in India.

Special 26 - Netflix

This heist film is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, , Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher, and in lead roles. The movie is based on a 1987 Opera House heist where a group of people poses as CBI officers executed an income tax raid on the jeweler in Bombay.

- Netflix

This action film is directed by and stars Akshay Kumar, , , Yashpal Sharma, and in pivotal roles. This film is a remake of the 2006 Telugu blockbuster which was directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi - Amazon Prime

This romantic comedy film is directed by and stars , Akshay Kumar, and in lead roles. The film is set in Goa and follows the adventures of two men who try their level best to win a woman's heart.

Khakee - Amazon Prime

This neo-noir action thriller film is directed by and stars , Akshay Kumar, , , and in lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around an Indian police team on a mission to escort an accused terrorist from a small town.

Hera Pheri - Voot

This comedy film is directed by and stars Akshay Kumar, , Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in pivotal roles. This cult classic film is comedy gold that will entertain you to the core.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi - Disney+ Hotstar

This action film stars as a villain in the film. It also stars Akshay Kumar, , and former WWF (now WWE) wrestlers Brian Lee in pivotal roles.