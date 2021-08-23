Bollywood's quintessential hero needs no introduction. The actor will be seen next in a mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jafry. The film stars and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 27 August 2021. Till we wait for Emraan Hashmi's Chehre film to release, a look at the top 7 best mystery thrillers of the actor. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: A look at the past winners of Amitabh Bachchan's show and how much they earned

Murder - Amazon Prime Video

The film revolves around who is not happy in her marriage with a workaholic man Sudhir. She gets into a steamy affair with Sunny and then feels guilty. Director kept audiences hooked to the film with its storyline and the songs of the movie became chartbusters.

Gangster - Amazon Prime Video

Anurag Basu's directorial film is about a woman Simran who falls in love with Daya but gets to know that he is a criminal. She then gets into a relationship with Akash.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai - MX Player

This multi starrer film is directed by who showcases a story on the lives of Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. The Gangster drama features Emraan Hashmi and in the lead roles.

Ek Thi Daayan - Disney+Hotstar

Starring Emraan, , , and in the lead roles, this movie is about a famous magician who plans to get married to his ladylove. He is haunted by memories of his past and gets to know that he is being haunted by a witch.

Shanghai - Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in lead roles along with Emraan. The storyline of the movie is about a group of people who embark on a journey to unravel the mystery behind a social activist's death.

Aksar - Disney+Hotstar

This drama-thriller film is directed by Anant Mahadevan and stars Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Dino Morea in the lead roles. The film is about Rajveer who would do anything to get rid of his possessive wife.

The Train - Amazon Prime Video

This drama thriller film is directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala and Raksha Mistry. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Geeta Basra, and Sayali Bhagat in the lead roles. The storyline of this movie is about a married couple who gets caught in a complex emotional tangle revolving around an extramarital affair.