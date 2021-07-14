Before Fahadh Faasil's Malik, here are the crime thrillers to watch today for an edge-of-the-seat experience on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Wondering what to watch today? Bollywood has often delivered flicks that nobody could have dreamt of. 's Malayalam-language crime drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15th. Here is a list of 5 crime thriller movies to watch today on various OTT platforms that you must watch. Also Read - From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

and 's Raat Akeli Hai is a nail-biting drama that will keep you hooked throughout the end. The storyline of this film is about a small-town cop who investigates a murder mystery of a reputed politician in Kanpur.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth - ZEE5

and starrer Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a suspense movie about a young man, Sahil who wants to marry his ladylove Isha who is his family accountant's daughter. But Sahil's stepfather Jaisingh Sinha disapproves of their marriage. At some time, Sinha is murdered and Sahil has been accused of killing his father. Sahil then escapes from jail and tries to find the real murderer.

Te3n - Youtube

This film is the remake of the 2013 South Korean film Montage. Teen has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars and in lead roles. The suspense drama revolves around a kidnap of a young girl which happened eight years ago. John Biswas, the grandfather of Angela tries to find the kidnapper. After some time, another kidnap of a young boy takes place and police officer Saritha Sarkar investigates the case and finds striking similarities between this case and Angela Roy's case.

Talvar - Disney+ Hotstar

's directed film stars , Neeraj Kabi in lead roles. The film is a crime-thriller that is based on the 2008 double homicide case in Noida.

A Death In The Gunj - Amazon Prime Video

Konkona Sen directed the film, A Death In The Gunj is about Shutu who goes to meet his aunt for vacation with his cousin Nandu and his family. Soon, Nandu and his friends start their shenanigans, Shutu. But slowly they start feeling alone and burdened. Shutu slowly unravels and shocks with his action.