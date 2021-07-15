Before Farhan Akhtar's Toofan; here are the Top 5 sports films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

's is directed by and helmer . The film is set to premiere on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a list of the 5 best Bollywood sports dramas, which you can watch while gearing up for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others: Bollywood stars who found love again after a failed marriage

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Disney+ Hotstar Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Post divorce news, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dance together on the sets of their film in Ladakh – watch video

2013's a biographical sports drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is a story is based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete, and Olympian. The film stars Farhan Akhtar in the titular role, with , , , , Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and in supporting roles. Also Read - When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

Lagaan - Netflix

This epic musical sports film was released in 2001 and was directed by . The film stars , along with debutant and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in supporting roles. The storyline of the film revolves around a small village in Central India, whose inhabitants are burdened by high taxes and they find themselves trapped in an extraordinary situation when a British army officer challenges them to play a cricket march to avoid paying the taxes.

Chak De! India - Amazon Prime Video

This sports film is directed by and stars in the lead role. The story is about the Indian women's national field hockey team which was inspired by the team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. plays the role of a former captain of the Indian men's national field hockey team and starts coaching the Indian national women's hockey team.

Mary Kom - Netflix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's sports drama film is about boxer Mary Kom. The film is directed by and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and .

Sultan - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by , this sports drama film stars and in lead roles. The story is about Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose career creates a rift into his personal life.