Before Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, here are the best South crime thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

This Telugu period action drama film Narappa is directed by . This film is a remake of the Tamil-language film Asuran. Narappa stars Venkatesh, , and Ammu Abhirami in pivotal roles. The film premiered on 20 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and the story revolves around the conflict between a farmer's family and a wealthy landlord who hails from the upper caste. Here is a list of the 5 best South crime thriller movies to watch today on various OTT platforms that you must watch.

7th Day - Disney+ Hotstar

This Malayalam-language action thriller film is directed by Syamdhar and stars , Tovino Thomas, Anu Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Yog Japee, , and Praveen Prem in substantial roles. The storyline of the film revolves around David Abraham, a 42-year-old IPS officer who is on a trail of an unnatural case.

Vikram Vedha - Amazon Prime Video

This Tamil neo-noir action thriller film is directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and stars Madhavan, , Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and in lead roles. The film is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. The movie is about Vikram, a police inspector who plans to kill Vedha, a gangster. Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself and tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions.

Drishyam - Voot

This Malayalam-language crime drama film is directed by and stars , Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles. The film is about the struggle of Georgekutty and his family who are under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, son of the Inspector-general of police, goes missing.

U-Turn - Netflix

This Kannada mystery-thriller film is directed by and stars Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, , and Amit Suman in the main roles. The storyline of this film revolves around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a flyover and pinning down of the culprit by an intern journalist and police inspector duo.

- MX Player

This Tamil-language action thriller film is directed by and stars , , and in lead roles. The storyline of the movie revolves around IPS Officer Mithran who wants to arrest Siddharth Abhimanyu, a scientist who uses secret illegal medical practices for profit.