Well, 2020 year is about to get over and this year OTT series, shows, and movies kept us entertained with their freshly brewed content. Before the year ends, let's binge-watch some amazing content and refresh our minds. MX Player offers shows from varied genres and one will enjoy comedy series, action series, romantic series, drama series, and much more. MX Player has everything for everyone and it serves everyone's needs. Here is a list of binge-worthy shows released on MX Player that you should not miss at any cost.

Aashram

Directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series features Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, and Rajeev Siddhartha in pivotal roles. The series is about a self-styled guru, Baba Nirala, and his blind followers.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Directed by Nisheeth Neerav Neelkanth, Pati Patni Aur Woh features Vinny Arora, Anant Vidhaat, and Riya Sen in the main roles. The series is about a newly-wed couple who are haunted by the ghost of the husband’s first wife.

Raktanchal

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, the crime drama features Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer along with Chittaranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty and Daya Shankar Pandey in significant roles. The series is about the power struggle when the work was distributed through tenders.

Ek Thi Begum

Directed by Sachin Darekar and Jai Tank, the series features Ankit Mohan and Anuja Sathe in their main roles. The storyline of the series is about Ashraf aka Sapna who plans to take revenge on the underworld goons who killed her husband.

Bhaukaal

This crime drama series is directed by Jatin Wagle and features Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, and Pradeep Nagar in key roles. The story of this series is about SSP Naveen Sikhera who plans to clean Muzaffarnagar and wants to make it a crime-free place.