Saif Ali Khan will be seen on along with his Bhoot Police co-stars and . In a new promo, the actor revealed that he's scared of expensive weddings and the reason will leave you in splits.

The actor said, "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings)." He added, "Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared)." In case you don't know, Saif has sons and Jehangir Ali Khan with Kareena. From his previous marriage to , he has daughter and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kapil being Kapil teased Yami about her low-key lockdown wedding with Aditya Dhar, which was reportedly attended by just 20 people. She said that her maternal grandmother advised her to follow pandemic protocol and keep the gathering small.

As you might be aware, Saif Ali Khan got married to in 2012. He said that even they wanted to have limited guests but it wasn’t possible. “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” said the actor. Watch the promo below:

Well, it seems like Saif was in a very fun mood on the show. He is anyway very witty and funny in his interviews.